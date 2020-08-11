Fire crews knock down garage fire near Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews battled flames inside a garage in North Spokane early Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m., near Oak St. and Wellesley Ave.
According to fire officials, the fire started in the garage, then spread to a nearby pole. Firefighter were able to protect a second garage and surrounding homes.
Firefighters said another fire started in this same garage last week.
Crews knocked down the fire before 4:00 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
