Fire crews knock down garage fire near Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews battled flames inside a garage in North Spokane early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m., near Oak St. and Wellesley Ave.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the garage, then spread to a nearby pole. Firefighter were able to protect a second garage and surrounding homes.

Firefighters said another fire started in this same garage last week.

Crews knocked down the fire before 4:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.