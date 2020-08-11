Fire crews knock down brush fire in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A brush fire burning off Appleway near Vista grew to approximately 200 by 300 feet in size Monday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. the fire was 70 percent contained. No homes or structures are threatened.

Spokane Valley Fire crews hauled water lines up the steep bank, approximately 150 feet, to stop the fire from spreading. DNR crews are still on scene digging fire lines and mopping up hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.