House fire closes westbound lanes of SR 902 near Craig Road

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A house fire sent one person to the hospital and closed westbound lanes of State Route 902 near Craig Road Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters on scene said two people were inside the house when the fire started and both got out. One of them was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transporation have begun alternating vehicles in both directions through the area by way of the eastbound lanes.

Drivers should expect significant delays through the area.

