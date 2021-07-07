Mission Flats Fire burns 100 acres near Cataldo

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CATALDO, Idaho — The Mission Flats Fire burning along I-90 in Cataldo has burned more than 100 acres.

The wildfire is burning near the Old Mission, though the mission itself and nearby structures are not under threat of being damaged. Officials say the fire is west of the boat dock ramp and has not jumped the river or I-90 yet.

Drivers should be prepared for smoky conditions when driving through the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but officials suspect it was started by a lightning storm.

