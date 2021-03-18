Fire causes extensive damage to north Spokane school, classes canceled for Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire caused extensive damage to St. Charles Parish School in the Shadle neighborhood early Thursday morning.

There will be no school Thursday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

According to Spokane Fire crews, a possible explosion was reported inside the school around 1:40 a.m. Flames were seen through roof and school portion.

When crews arrived, they found the building was empty. Police were able to get a priest out before the fire department arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported, but there is extensive damage throughout school.

UPDATE: The fire is out but crews are still keeping watch. At 1:40 this morning, police arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the school. They also got the priest out of the building. @kxly4news https://t.co/QmSfZOL4TI pic.twitter.com/r9WbVNsX3o — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 18, 2021

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin later Thursday morning.

