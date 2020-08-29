Fire burns two homes, damages a third in Post Falls’ Montrose neighborhood

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

POST FALLS, Idaho — Crews knocked down a fire that severely burned two homes and damaged a third in Post Falls’ Montrose neighborhood on Friday.

The fire burned near Willamatte Drive and Kaniksu Street, near Seltice.

Everyone in all three homes is accounted for and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BREAKING: 2 homes severely damaged in a fire in Post Falls near Kaniksu St and Willamette Dr. A 3rd home has heat damage. Everyone accounted for and no injuries. Cause is being investigated. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/SuQCROvNVA — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 29, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.