Fire burning near Whitehall Rd in Douglas County

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a large fire burning near Whitehall Rd. in Douglas County.

Grant County Fire District 13 said on its Facebook page that the fire, as well as multiple lightning strikes, can be seen from Ephrata and Quincy.

This is a developing story.

