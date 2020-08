Fire burning near Greenwood Memorial Terrace, crews on scene

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews are responding to a fire near the Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane.

The fire is at 211 N. Government Way, burning right next to the cemetery, which has turned on its sprinkler system to help prevent the spread of flames.

BREAKING: Brush Fire burning in W Spokane at Greenwood Memorial Terrace and Palisades Park. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/X69wA53f6d — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 1, 2020

This is a developing story.

