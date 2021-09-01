Evacuations downgraded for people living near fire burning in Quincy

GRANT CO., Wash. — The Monument Hill Fire burning in Quincy is under control.

People living on Road 13 NW from Adams Road north, east to Road J.8 NW and to the east end of Road 13 NW are under level 1 evacuation orders, meaning they should maintain situational awareness and be ready to leave again if necessary.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 150 acres of sage and grass. No structures have been damaged.