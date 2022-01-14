Fire burning in Browne’s Addition apartment goes unnoticed, 7 people displaced

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven people were displaced by an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition Thursday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the ceiling.

Because of the construction of the building, the fire burned unnoticed in an empty space above living areas until it was large enough to burn through the ceiling.

The building was built in 1872 as a single-family home. It was later remodeled into a commercial building.

The fire department said the people living in the apartment did have smoke alarms, but they were not activated. Everyone inside the apartment was able to evacuate safely.

The Red Cross is working with the residents to find shelter until the damage can be repaired.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction in the building’s wiring.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.