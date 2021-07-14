Fire at Liberty Park forced several homes to evacuate

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire that started at Liberty Park near Hartson on Wednesday afternoon forced several people to evacuate their homes.

Starting at around 1:25 p.m., initial reports indicate that fireworks caused the fire.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said eight homes were evacuated and the fire got about 30 to 40 away from one home.

He said firefighters stopped the fire and put it out.

This is a developing story.















