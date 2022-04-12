Finnegan leading the way for the Bullpups

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Prep Bullpups soccer team is in good hands with the leadership of Senior John Finnegan, he’s the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

Finnegan has been a team captain for two years, and has mad things a lot easier on head coach Johnny Bartich who says Finnegan is a great leader by example in all ways.

Finnegan is a well-rounded student-athlete as he has a near perfect GPA, and he’s headed to Whitworth University to play soccer next year.

If you would like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher, just send us their name and school to our e-mail address, sports@kxly.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.