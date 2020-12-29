Finding the Helpers: Wells Fargo donates $29K to Second Harvest to feed those in need

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Access to food is something so many of us take for granted, yet so many people in our community are wondering where their next meal will come from.

“It’s been pretty much a big struggle,” said Jeromy Brown, Spokane resident.

2020 has been a hard year for many people.

“My wife has had to get a second job in the time I’m waiting to go back to work,” said Brown.

Brown hasn’t been able to work since March. He says despite collecting unemployment and his wife’s second job, it’s been difficult to make ends meet.

“Since the pandemic started, we are regular users of the food pantries,” Brown said.

He’s not alone.

“The pandemic has certainly magnified the need for hungry people,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest.

Clark says before the pandemic, they were serving nearly 50,000 people per week. That’s since gone up to at least 75,000.

“We’ve had a lot of first-time food bank users,” said Clark.

They’ve done their best to make sure no family gets left behind. Still, Clark says they rely heavily on donations to keep them going. On Monday morning, Wells Fargo donated $29,000 to Second Harvest so that they can keep feeding people in need.

“Food insecurity has been an issue in the community and with the COVID crisis it has just tripled, quadrupled in size,” said Stephanie Wall, Community Relations Specialist with Wells Fargo.

That’s why Wells Fargo started their ‘Many Hearts One Community’ campaign.

“We are hoping to give out 82 million meals to the community by the end of 2020,” Wall said.

She says the $29,000 check is just one more step towards that goal.

“Clearly the need is out there. This is just a chance for Wells Fargo to step up to the table to support our partners who support our community in a really critical time, with a really critical need,” Wall said.

