Finding the Helpers: WA nonprofit creates images to help people find, share positivity

PATEROS, Wash.– A Washington nonprofit is helping spread positive messages while many people are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only7Seconds released a series of free downloadable images with inspiring messages.

Only7Seconds was started by Pateros High School senior Ethan Wall and his mom Kristin Wall. Their mission is to encourage people to have a positive mindset and challenge others to take time to reach out to a loved one. The Walls say it only takes seven seconds to pick up your phone and send someone a message.

They started this nonprofit long before the Coronavirus pandemic, but their message is more important than ever as millions of people are isolated at home.

That’s why Only7Seconds is sharing inspiring messages online. Kristin said they’re printing the images and putting them in student lunches in her small town. She hopes this will spread to other school districts and families across the state and nation.

“I would love to see schools everywhere implementing this simple idea,” Kristin said.

Only7Seconds has more than 20 days worth of cards posted online. The nonprofit has also been sharing images sized for phone backgrounds with inspiring quotes on its Instagram story.

