Finding the Helpers: U of I theatre dept. making cloth masks from costume supplies

MOSCOW, Idaho — Members of the University of Idaho theatre department are putting their sewing skills to work.

Costume supplies are being used to make cloth masks for medical staff at Gritman Medical Center.

Ginger Sorensen, a clinical assistant professor and costume director, and six of her students have already made more than 100 masks.

“Someone sent me a link about people making masks at home in other states, so I called Gritman and talked to volunteer services to get more information,” Sorensen said. “This is something in my skillset that I can do to help.”

“I’m making masks because I want to give back to the community that has been there for me the past few years,” said BreAnne Servoss Cook, a theatre arts major from Shelley. “In a time of crisis, I find no better way to push back the anxiety and fear of the unknown than by doing something that can make a difference.”

Local quilting groups and other sewing enthusiasts have also joined the effort.

“There has been such a great outpouring of care and empathy from our community, including the Theatre Department,” said Kim Malm, Gritman volunteer services coordinator. “The masks being donated are used not only in the hospital, but also in clinics by the frontline staff.”

Those interested in helping make masks can contact Malm at kim.malm@gritman.org or call 208-883-5520. Gritman has also provided design specifications and instructions online here.

