Finding the Helpers: Twigs Bistro launches ‘Buy a Meal, Give a Meal’ program to help feed those in need

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every time you order from Twigs Bistro during the COVID-19 pandemic, others in need will also be fed.

The restaurant and martini bar, which has a handful of locations across Spokane and Spokane Valley, is launching a “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal” program.

For every meal sold, Twigs will donate a meal to groups in the greater Spokane community needing extra support at this time.

They just need your help.

Twigs is asking the public for their guidance selecting recipients. They could be healthcare organizations, shelters, schools, anything!

To recommend a recipient, comment or tag them in the post below: