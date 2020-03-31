Finding the Helpers: SPS moves recess online with Gas House Fitness
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has moved recess online, with the help of Gas House Fitness.
The Schools gave a peek behind the scenes, showing a fitness instructor exercising with students through a virtual meeting room.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, Donnie and his crew at Gas House host a virtual recess free of charge, consisting of “45 mintues of energy-burning fitness games and challenges.” No equipment is required, other than an internet connection, and the exercises can be done indoors or outdoors.
