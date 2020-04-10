Finding the Helpers: Spokane Valley woman creating ‘ear savers’ at home with 3D printer

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley woman wanted to help healthcare workers in any way she could during this pandemic, so she started making “ear savers” right in her own home.

An ear saver looks like a plastic comb that hooks onto face masks. For workers who wear face masks up to eight hours or more a day, it can cause irritation to their ears. This tool relieves that. She said she came across the idea one day and remembered her husband has a hobby 3D printer at home. She dusted it off and started cranking out hundreds of ear savers.

RELATED: Finding the Helpers: CDA Library 3D prints protective straps for healthcare workers

“I think with a little love, a little kindness, a little giving, and everybody doing their part. I think we can all make this a better place after all,” said Chelli Jansen.

Jansen’s made more than 200 ear savers, as of Thursday. She said they’re reusable and can be easily sanitized. She is creating the ear savers solely off donations. If you’d like to help her make more for healthcare workers, click HERE. Jansen said all money from donations will go into purchasing materials to make more ear savers. She said she also needs donations of cleaning wipes to disinfect the ear savers before packaging them to give out. If you have a 3D printer laying around your home, Jansen would appreciate lending it to her. She said the more printers they have, the more ear savers they can make.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.