Finding the Helpers: Spokane Valley t-shirt company raising money for No Kid Hungry

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley t-shirt company is making “Leaf the TP Behind” t-shirts and donating a portion of profits to help feed hungry children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Garrett Busch of PNW Journey said the campaign began with the Bigfoot TP Craze design, but has now expanded to include shirts the say “Social Distance Master.”

Five dollars from each shirt sold, and $8 from each hoodie, will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“We’ve chosen to contribute our donations to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, as there are currently over 234 million meals that kids in need have missed nationwide,” Busch said in an email. “For a lot of these kids, the nutritious meals they receive at school are the only nutrition they get in a day. Not to mention that a nutritious meal can really lift spirits in this time of need.”

PNW Journey has already raised $146 since launching the design and are hoping to one or two more designs in the coming days.

