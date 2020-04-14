Finding the Helpers: Spokane Valley family makes more than 1,000 masks for others

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Masks are hard to find on shelves right now, especially with many stores closed because of the stay at home order. A Spokane Valley woman and her family want to help; so now, they are sewing up masks from home.

Mary Anne Frantz and her son, Don Criner, have sewn more than one-thousand masks so far.

They said they’re just doing their part to help the community during this troubling time. They said making masks is relatively easy if you know how to sew.

“I talked to a lady who recently lost her mom to the coronavirus. We made sure to get her as many masks as she needed because she has already lost one. She can’t lose another one,” Criner said.

Mary Anne and Don are mailing out the masks, to anyone who needs them, for free. However, they ask that you consider donating anything you can to help them make more. For more information, click HERE.

