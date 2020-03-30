Finding the Helpers: Spokane Food Fighters deliver 715 meals in 7 days

Zach Walls by Zach Walls, Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — A volunteer group helping keep people fed in Spokane during the pandemic met a major milestone recently.

Spokane Food Fighters reported 715 meals donated to members of the Spokane community in just seven days. The update came Sunday night in an online newsletter.

The grassroots effort was spearheaded by State Representative Marcus Riccelli earlier this month in an effort to feed people in emergency situations.

Thanks to our volunteers for getting out meals tonight including Gonzaga Women's Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier and Assistant Coach Craig Fortier! #InlandStrong #SpokaneFoodFighters Posted by Spokane Food Fighters on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Gonzaga Women’s Basketball head coach Lisa Fortier and assistant coach Craig Fortier were among the volunteers who came out to help.

Those who wish to help the movement can find information here.

RELATED: Spokane Food Fighters aim to help families who are food insecure

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.