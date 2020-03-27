Finding the Helpers: South Hill coffee stand raffling off gift cards to help support other local businesses

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — When local restaurants and retail shops were ordered to limit operations in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Tom Hudson knew he had to do something.

Hudson is a small business owner himself. He owns Legal Addiction, a coffee stand that sits in the corner of the 29th Ave Rosauers parking lot. Fortunately, the stand can maintain regular operations, as they offer takeaway coffee, which can continue Governor Jay Inslee’s recent order.

“He wanted to show solidarity and support for other small businesses,” his wife, Kate, said in an email. “When he ran the idea by me he said, ‘I don’t know if we can really afford to be doing this right now, but we have to do something and it feels like the right thing to do.'”

Since then, Hudson has been going from business to business, buying gift cards and raffling them off to customers who stop by his stand for a cup of joe.

“He’s gone everywhere from Ferrante’s to Fringe Boutique. His hope is to lend financial support to businesses and give our customers something to look forward to spending when all of this is over and we can venture out again,” Kate said.

Hudson’s act of kindness has also inspired others. One Legal Addiction customer was so moved by the idea, he donated $30 to the cause in an effort to pay it forward.

