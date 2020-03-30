Finding the Helpers: Rosauers donates refrigerated truck to Catholic Charities

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care, Rosauers Supermarkets and Pacific Seafood have teamed up to provide a refrigerated truck for Catholic Charities’ food distribution services.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington says that, due to the demand in the wake of COVID-19, they have had to close down several food distribution sites. They have had to transition to sack meals instead of dining room service, and because of this, they quickly ran out of refrigerator space for their food.

Jeff Philips, CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets, offered to help and reached out to one of his partners at Pacific Seafood, who donated a refrigerated truck that will be parked behind House of Charity.

“The poor and vulnerable are being hit hardest by this global pandemic, and Catholic Charities intends to remain here for them,” said Rob McCann, President & CEO of Catholic Charities. “Whether it is providing food, or creating pop-up shelters, when there is a need, we will work to fill it. We could not continue to serve our 63,000+ clients every year without the help of generous organizations like Providence Health Care, and incredible individuals like Jeff Phillips.”

Catholic Charities says they assemble thousands of boxed meals every week, and this extra space is critical in their effort to serve the most vulnerable in the community.

