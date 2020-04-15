Finding the Helpers: Rosauers customers donate $24K to help feed local families

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the first four days of its “Food For Families” campaign, Rosauers, in partnership with its customers, gave nearly $30,000 to help feed local families in need.

Customers contributed nearly $24,000 and Rosauers added an additional $6,000 to the total.

Food cards will be distributed by local food banks and will help supplement inventories. With soaring unemployment, the demand at local food banks has never been higher.

“I’m amazed at the enormous generosity of our customers. Their contributions are truly helping to keep food on the table for those who have lost jobs or been furloughed by the economic shutdown,” Jeff Philipps, President of Rosauers Supermarkets, said. “We’re partnering with our customers, and contributing 25% more to the total collected to make a larger and more substantial impact.”

All funds, including the Rosauers contribution, are converted to $25 food cards for distribution by local food banks. Funds collected in each market stay local.

Rosauers’ “Food For Families” campaign continues through May 9 at participating locations.

