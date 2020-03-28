Finding the Helpers: Red Rock Catering donates food to Longfellow Elementary families

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

SPOKANE, Wash. – The community has been coming together and that only makes Spokane stronger. One local catering company wanted to help make kids stronger by giving them more food, especially for the weekend.

Since schools shut down, students come by schools and pick up breakfast and lunch each day. On Friday, kids from Longfellow Elementary got even more food to help them get through the weekend.

About 60 white boxes were filled thanks to Red Rock Catering.

“We don’t have anything in our any of our buildings, or anymore catering. It just made sense,” said Bob Adolfson, the owner of Red Rock Catering.

He said it made sense for him and his family to help others by doing what they do best: Cooking.

“We donated quite a bit yesterday to Union Gospel. We’re taking things around to other parts of the city,” he said. “It’s not the funnest time, but something like this warms your heart and it gives us something good to do, it’s something we’re good at,” he said.

In the boxed lunch given to students, there was homemade chicken noodle soup, a muffin, some fruit and dad jokes.

“Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert?” Adolfson read off a paper. “Because she was stuffed.”

Off to the side, Jessica Vigil, the principal assistant, laughed at the joke.

You can never laugh enough, that’s why Adolfson put the jokes in the box.

The happiness and laughter also come when kids get to the school, pick up their food and see their principal and teachers.

A nice sight for Vigil, since school has been closed down.

“It’s so good to see them. I mean, to come through with our families, especially with our parents and the smiles on their faces,” she said. “We have students drawing us pictures and dropping them off for us. It’s just that reminder for us that what we’re doing is making a huge, positive, huge impact on them.”

The students received extra food than normal because it’s the weekend. Red Rock Catering’s meal was in addition to the food kids get from Northwest Harvest.

“It definitely saves us money as well because we’re so used to getting free lunches at school. So, it definitely helps with the funding,” said Shelby Lang, a parent.

Kids stocked up on all the nutritious food, bringing them home to hopefully sustain them until Monday, when they can come back to get breakfast and lunch again.

“Without them, this would be impossible and they’ve done above and beyond to do what they can do to help our families and communities,” said parent Alicia Johnson of the school staff. “Without people stepping up, this wouldn’t work. Without people coming together, this wouldn’t work. It’s really great to see and I’m glad I get to be a part of it even on the receiving end.”

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed