Finding the Helpers: Protein Puck launches initiative to help stock food banks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-based company Protein Puck is donating their nutrition bars to local food banks in the wake of the coronavirus.

Protein Puck is known for its plant-based, gluten-free protein bars, and they are now donating pallets of them to local banks. These food banks have been seeing shortages due to community need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they are asking for help of their own.

For every dollar donated to Protein Puck, they will donate a puck to the food banks, as part of their “Give-a-Puck for your Neighbors” campaign.

We have officially launched our #GiveAPuck campaign! Food banks need our help more than ever right now. We are asking for your help. For every $1 raised, we are donating Pucks (at cost) to local food banks. Please consider donating if you can or sharing. Every gesture helps. pic.twitter.com/2saEUuIOFp — Protein Puck (@proteinpuck) March 25, 2020

