Finding the Helpers: Nothing Bundt Cakes delivers sweets to Spokane Police

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nothing Bundt Cakes dropped off boxes of cakes for officers at the Spokane Police Department.

While most people are staying in and working from home, the Spokane Police Deparment hasn’t stopped their work. Nothing Bundt Cakes decided to give them a morale boost, and brought nearly a dozen boxes of cakes for officers.

Huge thank you to Nothing Bundt Cakes for dropping off all these cakes for our law enforcement personnel today!This is… Posted by City of Spokane Police Department on Monday, March 30, 2020

Officer Elizabeth responded in the comments saying, “Thanks so much! My patrol team will be enjoying one during our dinner time!”

