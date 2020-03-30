Finding the Helpers: Nothing Bundt Cakes delivers sweets to Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nothing Bundt Cakes dropped off boxes of cakes for officers at the Spokane Police Department.
While most people are staying in and working from home, the Spokane Police Deparment hasn’t stopped their work. Nothing Bundt Cakes decided to give them a morale boost, and brought nearly a dozen boxes of cakes for officers.
Officer Elizabeth responded in the comments saying, “Thanks so much! My patrol team will be enjoying one during our dinner time!”
