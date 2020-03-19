Finding the Helpers: Northern Quest donates over 500 pounds of food to Union Gospel Mission

SPOKANE, Wash. — It takes a lot to feed a casino, and Northern Quest wasn’t about to let a two-week closure put all that food to waste.

The resort and casino donated over 500 pounds of food to the Union Gospel Mission on Wednesday.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” UGM said in a post to Facebook.

The non-profit is currently short staffed, and the extra food will help feed local people in need during the shortage.

Northern Quest announced it was temporarily closing on Monday, a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all restaurants and bars to close and banned gatherings above 50 people in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

