Finding the Helpers: No-Li raises $11K for local coronavirus relief efforts

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is thanking the Spokane community for helping them donate over $10,000 to local organizations providing coronavirus relief.

Thanks to community donations, No-Li says they were able to donate $5,000 to Spokane Food Fighters and $6,000 to Big Table.

Spokane Food Fighters provides emergency meals to people unable to get support from food banks, schools and other services; Big Table provides help for people working in restaurants and hospitality services.

