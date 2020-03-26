Finding the Helpers: No-Li raises $11K for local coronavirus relief efforts

No-Li Brewhouse

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is thanking the Spokane community for helping them donate over $10,000 to local organizations providing coronavirus relief.

Thanks to community donations, No-Li says they were able to donate $5,000 to Spokane Food Fighters and $6,000 to Big Table.

Thank you for helping us give back to members of our community in crisis and in need of basic nourishment. ⠀ ⠀ Today, on behalf of our communities, No-Li donated $5,000 directly to Spokane Food Fighters and $6,000 to Big Table.⠀ ⠀ • $5,000 donation to Spokane Food Fighters provides over 1,000 emergency meals for those who are unable to receive support from food banks, schools and other services.⠀ ⠀ • $6,000 (and counting) donation to Big Table from our #StayStrongTogether t-shirts with @zomedesign:  Big Table provides assistance to members of our restaurant and hospitality community in crisis

Spokane Food Fighters provides emergency meals to people unable to get support from food banks, schools and other services; Big Table provides help for people working in restaurants and hospitality services.

