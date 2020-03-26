Finding the Helpers: N. Idaho company donating part of ‘social distancing expert’ stickers to food bank

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho company has launched a new sticker line with the promise of donating part of the proceeds to help feed the hungry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The stickers, made by Sentinel Supply, feature the “Social Distancing Expert” himself – Sasquatch!

One dollar from every sticker sold will be given to the Community Action Partnership Food Bank in Coeur d’Alene, which provides income-qualified people access to nutritional services.

The stickers cost $3.50 and will be shipped for free. Purchase one at this link.

