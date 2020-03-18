Finding the Helpers: Looking for those lending a hand in times of uncertainty

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

“When I was a boy and would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”

This quote from Mr. Rogers tends to surface during times of hardship and we’ve seen it shared a lot this week.

Even through the fear and uncertainty of the coronavirus, people in the Inland Northwest are stepping up to help. Here at 4 News Now, we’re committed to finding the helpers and sharing their stories.

Do you know someone a helper? Tell us about them by emailing news4@kxly.com.

