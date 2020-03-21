Finding the Helpers: Local businesses create clothing for a good cause

SPOKANE, Wash.– Two Inland Northwest businesses are hosting fundraisers for a regional nonprofit that supports restaurant and hospitality workers.

N0-Li Brewhouse and Chaps Coffee Company both created custom apparel with proceeds benefiting Big Table. The nonprofit provides support and financial help service industry staff.

No-Li said it teamed up with Zome Design to raise $10,000 for Big Table. They created a t-shirt that says stay strong together. Ten dollars from each shirt goes directly to big table, which No-Li said is the profit made by selling the items. The company’s goal is to sell 1,000 shirts.

People can purchase the No-Li shirts online or visit the pub in Spokane. The company said ordering an entree to-go or buying two Day Fade Seltzer six packs will also get you a t-shirt as long as supplies last. The brewery is also offering eight dollar growler fills, which includes a complimentary glass growler.

Chaps Coffee Co. said in a post online that it has teamed up with Washington Trust Bank to launch their own fundraiser for Big Table. You can purchase a t-shirt or apron that say food is love. The company said on its website that all proceeds from the t-shirt and apron sales will go to Big Table.

