Finding the Helpers: Little Garden Cafe thanks first responders and healthcare workers with cinnamon rolls

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cinnamon rolls at the Little Garden Cafe are made with an extra pinch of love.

Owner Faith Alderete said she has been trying to find ways to stay open during the stay home order, but wants to use that time to help others and serve her community.

A few nurses stopped by to pick up pans of cinnamon rolls for their coworkers, which gave Alderete the idea to expand that act of kindness even more.

Alderete and her team are now working to make 1,000 cinnamon rolls for first responders and healthcare workers to show their thanks, but they also need your help.

It’s tough for Alderete to give and make that many treats by herself. So, she set up GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the cost of product and labor to both make and deliver the cinnamon rolls. Their goal is $1,900. If more money is raised, the cafe will continue past the two weeks to bake and deliver their current goal.

If you would like to buy cinnamon rolls for yourself, you can pick up a take-and-bake tray from the cafe. They’re usually only sold during the holidays.

To donate, click here.

