Finding the Helpers: Indaba Coffee employees to read books to kids on Instagram Live

SPOKANE, Wash. — “With all this social distancing, we wanted a way to be able to bring our community together.”

That was the message sent to email subscribers from local coffee roaster Indaba Coffee.

This Friday, the roasting company’s own employee PJ Betker will hop on Instagram Live to read books to children.

Betker will be reading his own children’s books “It Would Stink to be a Small Tree” and “What Can’t Bill Mullarky Be?”

“So grab your coffee, yourself, your kids, your mom, and snuggle on the couch as we read a book together,” Indaba said.

Follow Indaba on Instagram and tune in at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to join in.

If you’d like to grab a cup of joe from Indaba beforehand, you can still do so! The coffee company is offering takeaway drinks and you can order ahead through the Joe app. Learn more here.

