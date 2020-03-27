Finding the Helpers: Farmgirlfit offering free virtual gym memberships to those on front lines of coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local gym is offering free virtual memberships through the month of April for first responders, healthcare workers and restaurant industry workers.

Farmgirlfit, an all women’s gym with locations in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, was recently forced to temporarily close its doors under the recent stay home order, but that hasn’t stopped its team of coaches from keeping people moving.

Each day, the gym has been posting at-home workouts for members online, then inviting them to join along on Instagram live while coaches work through the movements.

Farmgirlfit is moving its workouts to a private platform in the coming days, but wants to extend an offer to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. All men and women who qualify for the free virtual membership will have access to classes through Zoom and PDFs with descriptions of the workouts at no cost through the beginning of May.

Those interested can email info@farmgirlfit.com to learn more about joining.

