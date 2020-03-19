Finding the Helpers: Clinkerdagger donates food to Meals on Wheels

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Clinkerdagger is stepping in to help the community, donating food to Meals on Wheels even as restaurants close statewide.

RELATED: Finding the Helpers: Looking for those lending a hand in times of uncertainty

Debi Moon, general manager at Clinkerdagger, is helping her community and employees, even with her own business significantly affected.

On Wednesday, Moon dropped off food at Meals on Wheels—for every take-out order made at Clinkerdagger, they will donate a meal to Meals on Wheels.

Not only does this help the seniors who need the food, it gives Moon’s employees something to do to earn money, even when the dining room is shut down.

4 News Now thanks everyone ordering takeout and supporting local businesses out in the Inland Northwest. We know there are more of these stories, so email us at news4@kxly.com and help us share some light in this uncertain time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.