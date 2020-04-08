Finding the Helpers: Bringing Easter to local kids at home

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Easter this weekend is going to be more difficult than in years past.

Social distancing makes egg hunts and Easter brunches impossible. But one Spokane woman wanted to make sure kids in our community don’t go without some Easter joy. She made baskets for kids of all ages with Easter treats and other goodies. Carla Wineberg and her husband delivered the baskets Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m just thankful we can do this. We’re essential workers, so we have our jobs. We’re very thankful for that. This is what we love to do for the community,” Wineberg said.

When Wineberg first started making baskets, she only planned to make about 20. She said the requests kept coming though, so she and her family just kept making more. Wineberg and her family delivered about 200 baskets to local kids today.

