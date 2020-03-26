Finding the Helpers: Bridal store gives away garment bags for people to make masks

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A Spokane Valley bridal store is doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Believe Bride is offering its garment bags for free to people who want to use them to make masks. A company representative told 4 News Now that each garment bag can make up to 40 masks.

Crafty people across the world have recently taken up their needle and thread to create homemade masks for people to using during this pandemic.

The Inland COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team said at this time, local healthcare partners aren’t accepting homemade masks. But, they can still go to other people.

“While the use of sewn face masks will not be discouraged, it is understood the benefits to healthy

individuals are not great. They are useful, however, for those who are ill and coughing/sneezing, as they will serve to prevent spread of respiratory droplets” Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said.

You can bring homemade masks to the collection site in Spokane. The response team will disinfect items before distribution.

Site: Spokane County Fair and Expo Center (NE Corner) – look for signs

Address: 404 N. Havana St, Spokane Valley, WA 99202

Hours: Open to public 9am-3pm

Items: New sewn face masks

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores posted this online tutorial to walk people through how to make a face mask at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best way to prevent this illness is to avoid being exposed to it.

