Finding the Helpers: Bakeshop delivers sweet surprise to Kootenai Health

Zach Walls by Zach Walls, Ariana Lake

Photo courtesy Woops! Bake Shop

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. — Coeur d’Alene bakery Woops! showed their respects for the medical team at Kootenai Health by dropping off treats to the medical center Saturday.

The downtown bakery is temporarily closed, but wanted to do its part to show appreciate for the hard work being done on the front lines, according to owner Shelly Body.

” Woops! mission is to bring smiles to people and we thought that the hard working staff at Kootenai Health could really use a smile right now,” Boyd said.

We are trying to make the most of our time while temporarily closed so we went to work packaging macarons for the… Posted by Woops on Sunday, March 29, 2020

