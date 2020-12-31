Finding the Helpers: A look back on all the good done in 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but if we know one thing about people, it’s that no matter how bad things get you will always find others lending a helping hand. 4 News Now is committed to ‘Finding the Helpers‘ and sharing their stories.

As 2020 winds to a close, we wanted to take a look back at some of the most touching stories of our community — friends, family, volunteers, students, business owners and everyone in between as they worked to help others during this unprecedented time.

Spokane Food Fighters takes on food insecurity

Grassroots food nonprofit Spokane Food Fighters was started by State Rep. Marcus Riccelli in March specifically to fight food insecurity during the pandemic. Folks from the community volunteered to help out, and within a week, the organization had prepared and delivered nearly 1,000 meals to people who needed them most.

Dry Fly Distilling makes ‘Spokanitizer’

When the stay-home order first came down, lots of businesses were left figuring out what to do with their newfound downtime. Dry Fly didn’t waste a minute, getting federal approval to make hand sanitizer out of their own alcohol, calling the stuff ‘Spokanitizer.’ Distilling is what these guys do, and they figured they’d help the community the only way they knew how.

Valley Real Life Church paying off millions in medical debt

A Spokane Valley church partnered with organization RIP Medical Debt to do exactly — pay off those insurmountable bills for people. Every $1 donated to the church’s fundraiser will pay off $100 in debt for a local family. By Christmas, the church was just over halfway to their $200,000 goal.

Local actress donates $12,000 and inspires businesses to match donations

Actress Sydney Sweeney celebrated the ’12 Days of Christmas’ with a generous $12,000 donation to 12 local restaurants with the purpose of them providing hot meals to 12 local shelters. LifeWise Health Plan of Washington, Washington Trust Bank and Spokane County matched those donations, gifting a total of $36,000 to continue the program through February.

Project Beauty Share provides feminine hygiene products for National Beauty Drive

Project Beauty Share held a National Beauty Drive in May, their second annual, to collect makeup and hygiene products, clean them up and give them to other nonprofits and agencies that help women. The community stepped up to help them reach their goal of $10,000 and 10,000 products.

Mom/son duo sew more than 1,000 face masks

Early in the pandemic, items like face masks were flying off shelves — so Spokane Valley mom Beth Anne Marie Frantz and her son, Don Criner, took up to making masks for people who needed them. Between this dynamic duo, they sewed more than 1,000 masks and mailed them out for free.

40,000 reasons to say thank you; No-Li prepares meals for the hungry with community help

Thanks to support from Big Table, Spokane Food Fighters, Logan Elementary, Rep. Marcus Riccelli, Ultimate Bagel, Zome Design and staff, No-Li raised over $40,000 to provide financial support for families — as well as make 1,100 nutritious meals for them, too.

North Central student 3D prints face shields for healthcare workers

When schools closed up due to the pandemic, instead of spending his time playing games and watching TV, North Central student Connor Duncan put his 3D printer to work, making face shields for medical workers at a time when the whole country was facing a PPE shortage.

Spokane C.O.P.S. pick up meds, groceries for seniors

Remember when two months in lockdown felt like an eternity? It’s hard to remember now, but we didn’t have the same services for people, especially seniors. While local C.O.P.S. shops were closed, uniformed volunteers went to pick up pre-paid prescriptions and groceries for elderly folks.

Regal Fabrics & Gifts makes masks for first responders

Even in April, face masks were hard to come by, and while Regal Fabrics had the materials, they lacked the hands to mass-produce masks. That’s why, on top of everything they were making, they were also taking donations of handmade masks, preparing them to give out; as well as making kits for sewing hobbyists at home.

Consider that this was just a fraction of all the stories we’ve covered of the community stepping up to help during this uncertain time. While we’re not out of the woods yet, always remember to look for the helpers!