Finding the Helpers: 21 tons of flour donated to Second Harvest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cascade Organic Flour, based out of Grant County, has donated 21 tons of flour to Second Harvest in an effort to help feed those in need.

That flour will be distributed to various food banks and go directly to helping feed families right here in Eastern Washington.

“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to be able to donate this truckload of our flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know that it is very much needed right now and we wanted to do something to respond rapidly to help those in need,” said CEO Justin Brown.

