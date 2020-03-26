Finding the Helpers: 20% of Coug Store purchases donated to Pullman Hospital

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s Coug Store has moved online, but they are using the opportunity to support the Pullman Regional Hospital’s coronavirus fund.

The Coug Store closed its doors following Governor Inslee’s stay-at-home order this week, but are encouraging alumni, community members and fans to buy officially-licensed WSU gear. Starting this week, 20 percent of all online purchases will go to a special cause—and on Friday, the Coug Store’s first cause is the COVID-19 Pullman Regional Hospital Fund.

All orders are hand-picked and shipped by the Coug Store’s president, Tony Poston, who is including free goodies in ever order, including magnets, handwritten notes and jokes.

The Coug Store says this fund supports “an incredible team of medical workers on the frontline of this global pandemic.”

