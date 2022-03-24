Find another route: Thor-Freya eastbound off-ramp closing for construction next week

SPOKANE, Wash.– You could be sitting in traffic on I-90 a little longer than usual starting Monday if you use the Thor-Freya exit.

The eastbound off-ramp at Thor-Freya will be closed for construction so you’ll need to find another route. The ramp is set to be closed until the middle of June. Drivers should take the Altamont exit while the work is being done at Thor-Freya.

The work is part of the Thor-Freya Corridor Construction project. It will be broken up into multiple phases to make sure people can still reach businesses in the area while work is being done.

When work occurs on Thor, Freya will have two-way traffic. When work occurs on Freya, Thor will have two-way traffic. The section of the road being worked on will be fully closed to all traffic.

The project overall is expected to take about eight months to complete. You can find more information on the Thor-Freya Corridor Construction project here.

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 News Now

This isn’t the only construction project happening in the Spokane area. Starting next week, Hatch Road Bridge will be closed while its bridge deck is replaced.

RELATED: ‘It’s a hassle’: Upcoming Hatch Road Bridge closure frustrates those living nearby

RELATED: Hatch Road Bridge closing for bridge deck replacement