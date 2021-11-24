Finch Elementary employees, principal escorted out for refusing to wear masks, sources say

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several staff members at Finch Elementary, including the school principal, refused to wear masks at school on Tuesday morning.

Multiple sources tell 4 News Now they were escorted off school property.

Spokane Public Schools says there was minimal impact on the school environment but said one of those who would not cooperate was a school administrator.

The district refused to specify which employees were involved and would not answer questions from 4 News Now, but did release the following statement:

”This morning, SPS’s district leadership was informed of a few staff members and administrator at Finch Elementary School that chose not to adhere to the Governor’s mandate that requires all staff and students to wear a face mask. SPS’s district staff quickly addressed the incident, with limited impact to the classroom and school environment. Although we respect the varying opinions that exist regarding masks, we are required to follow the mandate and have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the situation is addressed.”

All schools are required to enforce masking per Washington’s state indoor mask mandate.

The district said families received a letter Tuesday night addressing what happened.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.