Finally! All mountain passes are open again in Washington

by Matt Gray

Image via WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in over a week, all four main mountain passes over the Cascades in Washington are open. Record snowfall during the first week of January led to all of the passes being closed on the night of January 5.

White Pass re-opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday after closing for the second time because of a loose boulder that was threatening to fall on the road. The pass that takes U.S. Highway 12 across the Cascades had been cleared of snow and opened briefly on Monday before the rockslide.

A specialized contractor has made great progress removing a massive boulder sitting 125 feet above the roadway and we will reopen White Pass at 3 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 13. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/4TkrxMCVeF — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 13, 2022

Stevens Pass opened Thursday morning after four feet of snow fell during the storm and avalanches left snow piles up to 70 feet high across U.S. Highway 2. Further down the road in the town of Leavenworth, the Washington National Guard is helping the town dig out of three to four feet of snow. The sheer amount of snow that’s been and still needs to be moved in this part of Chelan County is tens of thousands of tons worth.

Snoqualmie Pass and Blewitt Pass opened last weekend, but the infrastructure around these critical transport arteries still needs to be dug out after the record-setting snow.

The 292 inches of snow so far on Snoqualmie Pass is 140 inches more snow than average in early January.

We finally got a break in the weather, but we have lots of snow to move still in order to get things back open. We will have an update with that information this afternoon. Just wanted to show the amount of snow we have received to date, which is still breaking records! pic.twitter.com/O8zB3Dk363 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 9, 2022

