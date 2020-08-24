‘Fight Fire With Beer’: No-Li raises $5,000 for Washington firefighters

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is fighting fire with beer.

During its annual summer fundraiser, the brewhouse has raised $5,000 for the Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association.

Customers can buy a custom designed pint glass for 5 dollars at No-Li Pub. 100 percent of every pint glass sold will go directly to the Association for volunteer fire fighter training and support programs.

“No-Li Brewhouse is proud to be a community leader that supports people helping people and people protecting people!” No-Li said in a release. “We are grateful to the women and men in our communities that fight fires to protect our homes, forests and lives.”

The fundraiser will run through the end of August.