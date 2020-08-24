‘Fight Fire With Beer’: No-Li raises $5,000 for Washington firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is fighting fire with beer.
During its annual summer fundraiser, the brewhouse has raised $5,000 for the Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association.
Customers can buy a custom designed pint glass for 5 dollars at No-Li Pub. 100 percent of every pint glass sold will go directly to the Association for volunteer fire fighter training and support programs.
“No-Li Brewhouse is proud to be a community leader that supports people helping people and people protecting people!” No-Li said in a release. “We are grateful to the women and men in our communities that fight fires to protect our homes, forests and lives.”
The fundraiser will run through the end of August.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.