Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fifth COVID-19 death has been reported in Spokane County.

Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said there are now 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The Spokane Regional Health District has created a space on their website to provide basic information about infected patients, including their age and gender.

Of all the confirmed cases, 21 percent of patients are between the ages of 60-69. Fourteen percent are ages 70-70 and seven percent are above the age of 80.

Health officials said there are more undiagnosed cases across the region and more cases will be confirmed as testing continues.

The drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds has been closed temporarily. The site will be moved to Barn A at the fairgrounds, which will be better able to handle inclement weather, which caused the recent closure.

Lutz said the testing site is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ: Drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic closes early for windy conditions

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.