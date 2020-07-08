Fielden “Sonny” Poirier Jr

Fielden “Sonny” Poirier, Jr., died on July 4 at his home in Blanchard, Idaho. Grandson of the original settler of Blanchard, Sonny was born in Spokane in 1926, but “came home to Blanchard as soon as possible,” as he always said. Besides one semester at the University of Idaho, which he left to join the Navy, and two years of service on the USS Owen in the Pacific campaign during World War II, he always lived in Blanchard.

He met the love of his life, LaVonna Larsen, when he was 14. They were married in 1946. Their marriage produced 4 children: Brian Poirier of Spokane, Dianne Mooney of Newport, Kathy Kilmer of Blanchard, and Nancy, who died in infancy. They have 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

When returning home from World War II, Sonny took over operation of the family farm, raising a variety of crops as well as cattle and sheep. He also sold irrigation equipment and grass seed. In the 1980s, he began concentrating on harvesting timber on the family property, eventually ending farming and focusing full time on forest management.

Sonny was very active in Blanchard and the North Idaho community. He was elected to the Bonner County School Board and was a long-time member of Blanchard Community Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and elder. He was also a member of the Blanchard Grange, the board of directors of Inland Power and Light, the Idaho Forest Owners’ Association, and the Bonner County Republican Central Committee.

The words of an obituary are inadequate to sum up the life of someone who meant so much to his family, friends, and community. He was generous with his time, money, and wisdom. He always looked for the good in people and practiced an attitude of gratitude. He lived his Christian faith in a way that was evident to everyone who knew him.

As the patriarch of a tight-knit family, and an institution in Blanchard, his absence will be profound. But although we’ll miss him, our lives are better – and we are better people – because of him.

The family would like to thank the staff of North Idaho Hospice and Home Care Assistance, especially Dasha, for their kindness in Sonny’s final days.

There will be a visitation at Sherman Campbell Funeral Home in Newport from 3:00-5:00 on Thursday, July 9.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited read his full obituary and to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>