Fewer parents taking kids in for vaccinations, check-ups due to COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Because of the pandemic, fewer parents are taking their kids in for routine vaccinations and check-ups.

According to the CDC, this is happening nationally and a local health professional says it’s also the case here in the Spokane area.

Since the pandemic started in the spring, there’s been a delay in vaccinations.

A pediatrician with Providence Medical Group says parents are likely hesitant to bring their kids in because of the COVID-19 risk.

Vaccines for illnesses like polio, tetanus and the flu are typically given to young children and infants.

Dr. Yvette Rosser says these illnesses are alive and well and a failure to vaccinate will lead to outbreaks of these preventable diseases.

She assures that Providence clinics have worked hard to make doctor’s visits safe.

“We’ve started separating our well-child visits from our sick visits or from patients who have symptoms that are suspect of COVID-19,” she said. “We are also spacing out our clinic visits, meaning they’re not back to back. There’s more time for each allotted visit.”

They’re also minimizing the amount of people accompanying patients in the clinic at a time.

While vaccinations are incredibly important, Rosser says well-child visits are too.

“In addition to having kiddos come in for their vaccines, it’s also important that we see them in the office so that we can check in on the kiddo’s health,” she said. “Your clinician can make sure that your child is growing well and developing appropriately.”

Dr. Rosser says pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a disease that has heavily impacted young children in the Spokane region.

Even with a virtual school year coming up, all vaccinations should be taken care of.

See the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule for kids and adolescents here.

