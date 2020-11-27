Few says one Gonzaga player has tested positive for COVID

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Gonzaga coach Mark Few keeps up the intensity as his team routs Pacific.

FORT MYERS, Florida — A member of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Few confirmed the news after the team’s game against Auburn.

Just before the game, GU announced two players were isolating, per tournament protocol. On Thursday, a person traveling with the team tested positive, but that person was not a student.

Twitter was quick to hop on the news, with speculation about positive test results. When 4 News Now reached out to Gonzaga Athletics to ask if the two players tested positive, a Sports Information Director responded with “They both did not test positive.”

Here's what Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said today about playing Auburn after a player tested positive. #CollegeBasketball #Gonzaga pic.twitter.com/I86eWCOUIH — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) November 27, 2020

Shortly after the game, Few confirmed that a player did in fact test positive, though the player has not been named.

Freshmen Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris were both absent from the bench during the game.

