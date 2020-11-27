Few says one Gonzaga player has tested positive for COVID
FORT MYERS, Florida — A member of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mark Few confirmed the news after the team’s game against Auburn.
Just before the game, GU announced two players were isolating, per tournament protocol. On Thursday, a person traveling with the team tested positive, but that person was not a student.
Twitter was quick to hop on the news, with speculation about positive test results. When 4 News Now reached out to Gonzaga Athletics to ask if the two players tested positive, a Sports Information Director responded with “They both did not test positive.”
Shortly after the game, Few confirmed that a player did in fact test positive, though the player has not been named.
Freshmen Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris were both absent from the bench during the game.
